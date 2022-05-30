Johnny Depp surprises fans at concert while jury deliberates in defamation trial

Johnny Depp joined rocker Jeff Beck onstage at a concert at Sheffield City Hall in Sheffield, England, as a jury deliberates in the $50 million defamation suit he has brought against ex-wife Amber Heard.

With Depp on guitar, the pair performed covers of Marvin Gay's "What's Goin' On" and John Lennon's "Isolation" and several others on Sunday night. The duo recently released their version of "Isolation" as a single.

Beck coined the duo as "musical soulmates" on his website.

"Johnny and I have been working on music together for a while now and we recorded this track during our time in the studio last year," Beck wrote. "We weren't expecting to release it so soon but given all the hard days and true 'isolation' that people are going through in these challenging times, we decided now might be the right time to let you all hear it. You'll be hearing more from Johnny and me in a little while but until then we hope you find some comfort and solidarity in our take on this Lennon classic."

Actor Johnny Depp joins musician Jeff Beck (not pictured) on stage during a concert, in Sheffield. P. Donovan/via REUTERS

This is not Depp's musical debut. In 2012, he formed a supergroup called Hollywood Vampires along with musicians Alice Cooper and Joe Perry according to CNN.

Depp is in the middle of a high-profile $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post that did not name Depp but she described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." Jurors started deliberations Friday after a six-week trial filled with scandalous details of their marriage that has become a public spectacle.