Jury starts deliberations in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after 6 weeks of dramatic testimony

How airlines are preparing for busy summer travel season

Outrage over death of Black man seen held in gas-filled police vehicle

New York accuses 30 retailers of price-gouging for baby formula

Officials continuing to investigate deaths at Bahama resort

NRA convention is held in Houston days after Uvalde mass shooting

Maker of rifle used in Uvalde withdraws from NRA convention

Jury starts deliberations in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Delay in breaching classroom during school shooting was "wrong decision," official says

Johnny Depp calls ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations "cruel and all false"

Johnny Depp calls ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations "cruel and all false"

Testimony concludes in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Testimony concludes in civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jury starts deliberations in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Jury starts deliberations in lawsuit between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Closing arguments in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

Closing arguments in the Depp-Heard case

Closing arguments in the Depp-Heard case

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On