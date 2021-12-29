Live

Watch CBSN Live

John Madden, legendary NFL sportscaster and coach, dies at 85

By Christopher Brito

/ CBS News

John Madden, the legendary sportscaster and football coach, died "unexpectedly" Tuesday morning, the NFL said. He was 85. 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell extended condolences to Madden's family. 

"We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather," Goodell said in a statement Tuesday.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others," he added. "There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

John Madden
John Madden speaks to football fans in 2016. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Christopher Brito
christopher-brito.jpg

Christopher Brito is a social media producer and trending writer for CBS News, focusing on sports and stories that involve issues of race and culture.

First published on December 28, 2021 / 7:23 PM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.