Fetterman tells those who backed Platner to "sit it out" on a possible replacement

Washington — Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania said members of the party who helped prop up Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner amid a string of scandals should not play a role in selecting his potential replacement if he drops out of the race.

"Many of these people that put someone like Platner in this seat right now, sit it out," Fetterman said in an interview with "The Takeout with Major Garrett" on Tuesday.

Fetterman condemned his colleagues in Congress and others who continued backing Platner after problematic internet comments he made years ago came to light, his admission that he once had a tattoo widely associated with a Nazi emblem, and allegations of sexually explicit texts and concerning behavior toward women.

A Maine woman he previously dated, Jenny Racicot, told Politico and CNN that Platner sexually assaulted her in 2021 — which Platner denied — leading the candidate to lose the support of top Democrats. Among those who called for Platner to drop out was Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, who said in a statement Tuesday that he spoke with Platner about "about the best path forward for Maine" and "recommended that he step aside."

"How have we arrived here?" Fetterman said. "That I think is an important thing to explore and the people that really made that possible … hold them accountable too."

Fetterman specifically called out Sanders, saying he put Platner on the map "more than anyone."

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Fetterman called on Sanders "to apologize to the victims."