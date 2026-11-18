Washington — Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has blocked President Trump's nomination of T. Elliot Gaiser, a top Justice Department official, for a seat on the federal district court in the Dallas area.

Cornyn told CBS News on Capitol Hill that he declined to return a so-called blue slip for Gaiser, effectively derailing his nomination in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I think his nomination is no longer viable," the senator said. Pressed on why he opposes Gaiser's candidacy for the U.S. district court in the Northern District of Texas, Cornyn said, "He's not a Texan, has no trial experience, and the White House tried to jam the Senate and wouldn't allow us to do our due diligence that we need to do on lifetime appointments."

Gaiser was initially expected to appear before the Judiciary Committee for a confirmation hearing on Wednesday. But he ultimately was not among the seven candidates for federal judgeships to testify before the committee.

Asked about Gaiser during an appearance at The Atlantic Summit on Tuesday, Cornyn said, "He's not from Texas."

"That's a basic problem," he said. "The Constitution provides for advice and consent, but there was no consultation whatsoever, no attempt to try to work with the Senate. I've offered an alternative, but we'll see whether they take us up on it. But I think the Senate's not supposed to be a rubber stamp and … we have been too often."

T. Elliot Gaiser Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Judiciary Committee's blue-slip process is designed to generate consultation between the White House and two senators who represent a nominee's home state, which for the vacancy on the Dallas-area district court would be Cornyn and GOP Sen. Ted Cruz. After the president selects a candidate, the home-state senators receive a blue slip of paper to denote their approval or opposition to the nominee. A senator can also withhold the blue slip, as Cornyn has done, which is considered a sign of disapproval for the candidate.

A district court nominee may only proceed and receive a hearing before the Judiciary Committee if both home-state senators return positive blue slips.

Mr. Trump has pushed Sen. Chuck Grassley, the current chair of the panel, to get rid of the blue-slip policy, but the Iowa Republican has kept the longstanding tradition in place for district court and U.S. attorney nominations.

With Congress now convening for the lame-duck session following the Nov. 3 midterm elections, the Judiciary Committee is rushing to confirm the rest of Mr. Trump's nominees to the federal bench before the new Congress begins in January and control of the Senate changes hands. Democrats are poised to hold 56 seats in the Senate, so few — if any — of the president's picks to the federal appeals and district courts are expected to win confirmation.

Mr. Trump announced last week that he would be nominating Gaiser to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. His nomination was formally sent to the Senate on Monday.

As Cornyn has pointed out, Gaiser does not live in Texas, and his only tie to the state appears to be a one-year clerkship in Houston for a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. A native of Ohio who served as its solicitor general, he lived in the Buckeye State before joining the Trump administration last year as head of the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department.

Gaiser said in a questionnaire to the Judiciary Committee that he was first contacted about the vacancy on the district court by Cruz's staff on Nov. 4, one day after Democrats' sweeping victories over Republicans in the midterm elections. He said he discussed a possible nomination with Cornyn's office on Nov. 6 and was informed by the White House Counsel's Office that same day that the president was considering him for the position.

Gaiser's questionnaire to the committee is dated Nov. 7, though it wasn't until Nov. 10 that Mr. Trump announced he would be nominating him to serve on the district court.

As associate attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, Gaiser has come under criticism for several memorandum opinions he has issued, which provide the president and federal agencies with advice on legal questions and are considered binding on the executive branch.

Gaiser authored the controversial opinion providing justification for the U.S. military's strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. He also said in an April opinion that the Presidential Records Act, which requires the president preserve certain documents and turn them over to the National Archives at the end of his administration, is unconstitutional.

An August opinion from Gaiser concluded that Mr. Trump's outside advisers, which are those who are not employed by the federal government, are protected from future congressional and legal investigations. Gaiser found that presidential communications with private outsiders are generally covered by executive privilege.