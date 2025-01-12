Sen. Barrasso says "a paperwork problem" is holding up Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation hearing

Sen. John Barrasso said Sunday that the confirmation hearing for Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for director of national intelligence, is being held up by "a paperwork problem" with the Office of Government Ethics.

"We had hoped to have the hearing later this week. It looks like it's going to be the following week," Barrasso, a Wyoming Republican and the Senate majority whip, said on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

The delay comes as many of Trump's other picks are set to appear before committees this week, ahead of his inauguration on Jan. 20. Before a confirmation vote in the Senate, Gabbard must appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which must receive paperwork for nominees at least a week before the scheduled hearing.

Gabbard served in the Army National Guard and represented Hawaii in the House as a Democrat from 2013 to 2021. Trump's selection of Gabbard has drawn scrutiny over her lack of a background in intelligence, along with her views on Russia, recently deposed Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and other U.S. adversaries.

Sen. John Barrasso on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Jan. 12, 2025. CBS News

Barrasso, who as whip is responsible for counting Republican votes, said he's supportive of Gabbard and is not concerned about having enough support for Gabbard's confirmation.

"She continues to have promotions in the military. She's a lieutenant colonel. She now has top level security clearances," Barrasso said. "She's the right person to keep America secure and safe."

Barrasso said for Senate Republicans, "the rubber hits the road this week" with the committee hearings. And he noted that when Trump met with Republican senators days ago, the president-elect said the number one goal for the Senate "needs to be to get his team in place."

The Wyoming Republican said he's met with nearly all of Trump's picks for the top administration posts, saying he supports "every one of these nominees as the whip."

"My job is to make sure they get across the finish line, get on the job, and President Trump deserves the team early," Barrasso added.