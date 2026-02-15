Norwegian cross-country skiier Johannes Klaebo wins 9th gold medal, setting a Winter Olympics record

Norwegian athlete Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won gold in the men's cross-country skiing 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay on Sunday at the Milan Cortina Olympics. It was his ninth gold medal in cross-country skiing, which is a new record for the Winter Games.

The 29‑year‑old anchored Sunday's race for his fourth gold of the 2026 Games.

He had shared the record with three retired Norwegian athletes, Marit Bjoergen and Bjorn Daehlie in cross-country skiing and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen in the biathlon. He now stands alone at the top.

Klaebo put in a flawless but casual-looking race, slowing down before the finish to wave to cheering supporters before finishing in 1 hour, 4 minutes and 24.5 seconds. France continued its strong performance for second place, 22.2 seconds behind.

And roared on by the home crowd, Federico Pellegrino, in his final season for Italy, took bronze, with a 47.9-second lag.

Despite a strong start, the United States finished sixth behind Finland and Canada.

Ben Ogden, of Team USA, became the first American man to win a medal in cross-country skiing since 1976 when he took home silver last week in the men's sprint. Klaebo had also won gold in that race.