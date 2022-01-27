Live

Watch CBS News

She grew up watching her parents work in garment factories. Now she's designing clothes for the rich and famous

By Lilia Luciano, Melissa May

/ CBS News

Designer honors immigrant parents through fashion
Designer honors immigrant parents through fas... 01:32

Beverly Hills, California — Fashion designer Johana Hernandez spends her days designing glamorous clothing, but she's never forgotten her humble beginnings. 

Hernandez grew up watching her immigrant parents sew clothing in Los Angeles' garment factories. She now has her own fashion boutique, Glaudi, in the heart of Beverly Hills. 

The name of her boutique honors her mother, Gladis, who now works alongside her. Hernandez also created a line for men inspired by her father, who recently died from COVID-19. 

11.png
Fashion designer Johana Hernandez grew up watching her immigrant parents sew clothing in Los Angeles' garment factories. CBS News

"I just saw, like my parents or Latinos working as workers, like I never thought I could have my own business or make a living out of making beautiful clothes," Hernandez told CBS News. 

She spent her young years in Compton, just like tennis great Serena Williams, who now sports her designs. 

"She won her spot. And I think that's how I'd like to be seen," Hernandez said. "I've earned this because of hard work." 

She's also the first Salvadoran to show at Paris Fashion Week, and she helped build a school in her parents' native country. 

"I just wanted to do something that empowers the community and lets the ones who are silent be heard through me," she said. "It's very empowering to let people be proud of where they come from." 

Lilia Luciano
Lilia Luciano

Lilia Luciano is an award-winning journalist and CBS News correspondent based in Los Angeles.

First published on January 26, 2022 / 7:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.