She grew up watching her parents work in garment factories. Now she's designing clothes for the rich and famous

Beverly Hills, California — Fashion designer Johana Hernandez spends her days designing glamorous clothing, but she's never forgotten her humble beginnings.

Hernandez grew up watching her immigrant parents sew clothing in Los Angeles' garment factories. She now has her own fashion boutique, Glaudi, in the heart of Beverly Hills.

The name of her boutique honors her mother, Gladis, who now works alongside her. Hernandez also created a line for men inspired by her father, who recently died from COVID-19.

"I just saw, like my parents or Latinos working as workers, like I never thought I could have my own business or make a living out of making beautiful clothes," Hernandez told CBS News.

She spent her young years in Compton, just like tennis great Serena Williams, who now sports her designs.

"She won her spot. And I think that's how I'd like to be seen," Hernandez said. "I've earned this because of hard work."

She's also the first Salvadoran to show at Paris Fashion Week, and she helped build a school in her parents' native country.

"I just wanted to do something that empowers the community and lets the ones who are silent be heard through me," she said. "It's very empowering to let people be proud of where they come from."