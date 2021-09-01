"I GOT COVID": Joe Rogan says he's using ivermectin, an unproven anti-parasite drug, for treatment

Joe Rogan has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced in an Instagram video Wednesday. And he said that he "immediately threw the kitchen sink at it," taking several medications including an anti-parasite drug that health officials have repeatedly warned should not be used to prevent or treat COVID-19.

"I got back from the road Saturday night and was feeling very weary. I had a headache, and I just felt rundown," he said in the video.

The 54-year-old comedian isolated from his family and started getting "fevers and sweats" that night, he said. Rogan tested positive for COVID the following morning, and began taking several medications, including monoclonal antibodies, ivermectin, Z-Pak and prednisone, he said. He also took an NAD drip and a vitamin D drip.

"I did that three days in a row," he said. "And here we are on Wednesday, and I feel great. I really only had one bad day — Sunday sucked."

Ivermectin, an anti-parasite drug commonly used in livestock, is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent or treat COVID. The FDA and the CDC have warned against taking the drug in such instances — adding that there has been an uptick in calls to poison control centers across the U.S. by people who have ingested the drug as a form of treatment for the coronavirus.

There are only three vaccines approved by the FDA to prevent COVID-19: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

Rogan also announced that he's postponing a show he had scheduled for Friday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The new show date is October 24.