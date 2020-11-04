Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on election night

Live

By Audrey McNamara

/ CBS News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to speak to supporters at a drive-in gathering outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. He has been watching election results with his family in Wilmington as votes continue to be tallied across the nation.

How to watch 

  • What: Joe Biden speaks on election night

  • Date: November 4, 2020 

  • Time: Around 12:30 a.m. ET

  • Location: The Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware

  • Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.

First published on November 4, 2020 / 12:15 AM

