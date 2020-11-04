Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on election night
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to speak to supporters at a drive-in gathering outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware. He has been watching election results with his family in Wilmington as votes continue to be tallied across the nation.
How to watch
What: Joe Biden speaks on election night
Date: November 4, 2020
Time: Around 12:30 a.m. ET
Location: The Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware
Location: The Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware
