Watch Live: Joe Biden introduces new members of national security, foreign policy teams

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to formally announce Tuesday new members of their national security and foreign policy teams, several of whom are poised to make history if their nominations are approved by the Senate.

Mr. Biden's transition team revealed the nominees and appointees to national security and foreign policy posts on Monday, including secretary of state, homeland security secretary, director of national intelligence, ambassador to the United Nations, national security adviser and a special presidential envoy for climate.

How to watch Joe Biden's announcement of new administration members

What: President-elect Joe Biden introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments

President-elect Joe Biden introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Tuesday, November 24, 2020 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

The president-elect announced:

Antony Blinken for Secretary of State

Alejandro Mayorkas for Secretary of Homeland Security

Avril Haines for Director of National Intelligence

Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Jake Sullivan as National Security Advisor

John Kerry as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate

If confirmed by the Senate, Haines will be the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence, while Mayorkas would be the first immigrant and Latino secretary in the Department of Homeland Security's history.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

Mr. Biden's announcement comes after the General Services Administration — three weeks after Election Day — sent a letter to the president-elect Monday ascertaining him and Harris as the apparent winners of the election, allowing the formal transition process to begin. The letter from GSA Administrator Emily Murphy unlocks access to $6.3 million in federal funding, office space and government agencies.

Murphy said in the letter she made her determination because of "recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results." Michigan certified the results of its election Monday, and Pennsylvania counties could do so Tuesday. President Trump's campaign mounted several unsuccessful legal battles in an attempt to block certification of the results in Pennsylvania.