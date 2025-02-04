Biden signs with powerhouse Hollywood talent agency CAA

Former President Joe Biden has signed with the powerhouse talent agency CAA, joining its star-studded ranks of Hollywood actors and sports legends as he explores what comes after the White House.

Creative Artists Agency said in an Instagram post on Monday that it represented Biden from 2017 to 2020 after his eight-year term as vice president.

"President Biden is one of America's most respected and influential voices in national and global affairs," said Richard Lovett, co-chairman of CAA, praising the former leader's "commitment to public service."

"We are profoundly honored to partner with him again."

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Lovett and fellow co-chairs Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane were among Hollywood's prominent backers of Biden and Kamala Harris in the recently concluded election, along with other Democratic candidates.

Biden published his memoir, "Promise Me, Dad," and launched a book tour that sold more than 85,000 tickets nationwide during his previous stint with CAA, the agency said.

One of the world's largest talent agencies, CAA's roster ranges from actor Meryl Streep and lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart to Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani.

According to trade publication Variety, it also represents the production company Higher Ground -- fronted by Biden's former boss, ex-President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.