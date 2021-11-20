Live

Biden is the first president to turn 79 while in office

Joe Biden became the oldest man to occupy the White House when he was inaugurated earlier this year. Now, he's the first president ever to turn 79 years of age while in office.

Born on November 20, 1942, Mr. Biden's birthday is Saturday.

The day before his birthday, the president had a routine physical, so he went into his birthday weekend with a colonoscopy and his routine physical behind him. White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote in a memo that Mr. Biden "remains a healthy, vigorous 78-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

President Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on July 21, 2021, in Washington, D.C.


The president told reporters Friday that his physical went "great."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki wouldn't say whether the president's annual physical and colonoscopy Friday had anything to do with his birthday.

"The president is well aware that his birthday is a matter of public record," she told reporters Friday.

Among his peers — the other 45 men who have been president — there is a considerable age gap, since the average age of U.S. presidents in the year they're inaugurated is 56, notes Statista. After Mr. Biden, the next oldest man to be president was his predecessor, Donald Trump, who was 70 when took office in 2017.

The president is at his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, this weekend. He will return to the White House on Sunday.

