Joe Biden and DNC raise combined $60.5 million in April

Joe Biden's presidential campaign announced Monday that, combined with the Democratic National Committee, it raised a $60.5 million in the month of April. This is the first monthly fundraising announcement since Biden became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Last month was the first month where fundraising had to be undertaken 100% in the virtual sphere due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. According to the campaign, the average online donation was $32.63.

The Biden campaign noted its fundraising announcement comes as the United States surpasses more than 1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, and more than 80,000 people in the country have died. Another 33 million have had to file for unemployment benefits in seven weeks.

"I am especially humbled because I know what a sacrifice it is to give in economic times as difficult as the one we're in," Biden wrote in an email Monday evening to supporters. "When staring down the face of economic uncertainty, you chose to put your money behind me. For that, I will always be eternally thankful."

In the month of April alone, Biden's campaign held at least 20 virtual fundraisers. Its fundraiser on April 23 raised $1.1 million, as another that same day reportedly raised more than $300,000.

"This nation has been knocked down. But if there's one thing I know, it's this: There is no quit in America. Never has been. Never will be. We're getting back up," Biden said in his email.

"These numbers prove immense grassroots enthusiasm for Joe Biden," The DNC wrote in a tweet about the combined fundraising numbers. "We're proud to be working together to mobilize supporters and elect Democrats nationwide."

The Biden campaign touted April's cash haul as a major increase over fundraising during the same period in 2016. However, the state of the race in 2016 was also entirely different. Hillary Clinton was still in the midst of a heated primary fight with Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination.

On April 24 of this year, the DNC confirmed it would create a joint fundraising committee with the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. The move would allow donors to give a maximum donation to the "Biden Victory Fund" of $360,600.

In March, as the race winnowed for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden's campaign announced it had raised $46.7 million. During that month the DNC brought in more than $32 million, although that included $18 million transferred from Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign. At the same time, the Trump campaign announced it along with the Republican National Committee raised a combined $63 million in March alone but finished the month with more than $240 million in cash on hand.

The Trump campaign has not yet released its April fundraising totals. Presidential campaigns and parties face a May 20 filing deadline with the Federal Election Commission.