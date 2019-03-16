Joe Biden cheered at Democratic dinner with verbal slip about running for president

Former Vice President Joe Biden was cheered Saturday by the crowd at a dinner for the Delaware Democratic Party when he said he had the "most progressive record of anybody running." He quickly corrected himself and said "anybody who would run" and then added "I didn't mean it."

Biden is one of the last high-profile holdouts in the race for the Democratic nomination after former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced Thursday he was running for president. Delaware Sen. Chris Coons told "The Takeout" this week that Biden is "95 percent" ready to run for president and an announcement should be coming "in the coming weeks."

Some of the Democrats who have already jumped in the race have highlighted their progressive records, especially Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Biden has faced criticism from the left-wing of the Democratic party, especially after he called Vice President Mike Pence a "decent guy." He acknowledged in his speech Saturday that he gets criticized by the "new left," but he said "we don't treat the opposition as the enemy."

"We Democrats, we choose hope over fear, we choose unity over division, and we choose truth over lies," Biden said. "Folks it's still our century, we have to remember that."

Biden also repreatedly railed against President Trump for stoking division and anger.

"As Americans, we are much bigger than ourselves and this president snares at those values and thinks that we are weak, but he wrong it is these values that make our strong and you can't define and American by religion race or gender," Biden said.

Biden, 76, has long been known for gaffes -- in 2012, he said he was "absolutely comfortable" with legalizing gay marriage. The comment sent the White House scrambling since then-President Obama had yet to actually publicly declare his support, according to Jo Becker's book "Forcing the Spring." Mr. Obama said later Biden had "got out a little bit over his skis, but out of generosity of spirit."