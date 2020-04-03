U.S. economy lost more than 700,000 jobs in March

The U.S. government's employment report shows that hiring plunged in March as the coronavirus brought a sudden stop to a record 113 straight months of job growth — and that, unfortunately, is the good news. The bad: The job market is likely in much worse shape than even today's dire numbers suggest.

The economy lost 701,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%, the Labor Department said on Friday. The leisure and hospitality industries saw the biggest drops, with 460,000 jobs lost. Health care fell by 61,000 jobs, as dentists' and doctors' offices shut. Temporary staffing services lost 50,000 jobs and retail shed 46,000 jobs.

Payrolls also fell much more sharply in March than economists had predicted, with a consensus forecast of 100,000 job losses.

"These look bad but the April figures will be horrendous," said Fitch Ratings chief economist Brian Coulton. "The unemployment rate will surge above 10%. The jobs market and employment levels are a real-time indicator of overall activity, and right now we think activity is 20% down in the lockdown."

Next month's labor report is expected to show an even bigger hit because today's figures don't capture the full scale of job losses in March, which accelerated in the second half of the month after the employment survey was conducted.

At least 10 million people applied for jobless benefits in the last two weeks of March, overwhelming many states' unemployment offices.

