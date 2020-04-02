Atlanta restaurant feeds food service workers... The restaurant industry could lose 7 million jobs in the next three months as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the economy. An Atlanta restaurant is looking to help those out-of-work employees by providing free lunch to the city's food workers, funded by community donations. Mark Strassmann speaks to Ryan Smith, owner of Atlanta's Staplehouse Restaurant, about why he is giving back after his own restaurant was forced to close for our series, A More Perfect Union.