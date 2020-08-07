Employers slowed hiring in July as coronavirus spread in U.S.

Hiring slowed in July as coronavirus spread throughout many parts of the country, government figures indicate.

Employers added 1.8 million jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday. While that figure would represent a blockbuster month in normal times, it means that only about 40% of the jobs lost during the March and April shutdowns have been regained.

The unemployment rate dropped from 11.1% to 10.2%, almost a full percentage point. Still, a 10.2% unemployment rate exceeds the highest rate during the 2008-2009 Great Recession.

