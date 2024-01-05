Jobs report shows bigger-than-expected increase in December hiring

The U.S. economy added 216,000 jobs in December, a larger-than-expected gain and making 2023 the best year for annual job growth since 2015, the government reported on Thursday.

Economists had forecast payroll gains of 160,000 last month, according to Factset.

The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is a developing story.