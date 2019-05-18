Jimmy Carter won't teach Sunday School this week after all

Former President Jimmy Carter will not be teaching at Sunday School this week, his spokesman said Saturday. Carter, 94, fell and fractured his hip at his home in Plains, Georgia, Monday morning and later underwent hip replacement surgery.

The Carter Center initially said he would be back at Maranatha Baptist Church to teach Sunday. But on Saturday, the Carter Center said that although he is "progressing well, he underestimated the amount of time he would need to recover from his recent hip replacement."

Carter was released from the hospital Thursday.

His wife, Rosalynn Carter, had a medical emergency Wednesday when she was admitted to a hospital overnight for observation and testing after feeling faint. She left the hospital Thursday morning with her husband.

Carter became the oldest living president in March, surpassing George H.W. Bush, who died in December. He had a prior health scare in 2015 when he was diagnosed with melanoma that spread to his liver and brain. Seven months later, however, the former president said he no longer needed treatment. "I was prepared to go, but things turned out for the better," Carter told CBS News at the time.

Carter is an avid Sunday School teacher, and his his Sunday school lessons often draw lines. The class this Sunday will be taught by Carter's niece, Kim Fuller.