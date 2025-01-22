JetBlue now accepts Venmo payments to book flights — an airline first

JetBlue says travelers can now use Venmo to book flights, making it the first carrier to accept purchases through the payment app.

The option to pay for flights with Venmo is now available on the carrier's website and will roll out on JetBlue's mobile app in coming months, the New York-based airline announced on Tuesday.

U.S. customers can purchase flights using their Venmo balance or linked bank accounts, debit cards or credit cards when booking travel, JetBlue stated.

The announcement comes as part of a bigger play by the low-cost airline to improve its services. JetBlue in September added new features to its mobile app, such as gate information and a countdown to boarding.

JetBlue recently said it is bringing back nonstop flights between Pittsburgh and New York City, starting at the end of April.

Oftentimes used for peer-to-peer transactions and to settle group expenses, Venmo is owned by PayPal.

JetBlue has struggled in recent years, reporting an adjusted net loss of $54 million in the third quarter of 2024.

JetBlue in October announced economy passengers would no longer be served hot meals on transatlantic fights. It also eliminated a number of unprofitable routes in a bid to cut costs after a judge blocked its bid for Spirit Airlines last year.

The carrier was fined $2 million earlier this month by the U.S. Department of Transportation for "operating multiple chronically delayed flights," marking the first such penalty by the federal agency.