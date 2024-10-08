JetBlue drops hot meals from menu for coach passengers on transatlantic flights

JetBlue coming to Long Island MacArthur Airport JetBlue coming to Long Island MacArthur Airport 02:02

JetBlue customers flying coach on a transatlantic flight will now be served cold meals.

The airline has removed hot meals from its economy class menus after piloting new food offerings this summer on its seasonal Dublin and Edinburgh flights, JetBlue told CBS MoneyWatch.

Instead of serving hot meals on its six transatlantic daily flights this fall, the airline will be serving cold items from a new "core menu" created in partnership with salad and healthy food chain DIG.

"The menu, created in partnership with DIG, lives up to the standard we set for high-quality meals," JetBlue said in a statement. "This change is part of our effort to ensure we can continue to provide a great experience at JetBlue's competitive fares on these routes."

The airline's new menu has been in effect across all transatlantic markets since the beginning of September. It includes a note to passengers at the top that reads, "All items served chilled."

No changes, however, have been made to JetBlue's premium Mint Cabin meal service on transatlantic routes, which the airline first launched in 2021. JetBlue has distinguished itself from other carriers, in part, through its superior food and beverage offerings. For example, Mint customers flying to and from Amsterdam, London and Paris get to make hot and cold meal selections from a menu from renowned Sicilian-inspired New York City eatery Bar Pasquale.

Here's a look at some of what's offered on JetBlue's new coach menu:

For breakfast, choose a crepe, overnight oats or a frittata as a main, and grapes and pears; or coconut yogurt as a side.

For lunch, customers have the option of a chicken grain bowl or ginger garlic tofu. Sides include a kale apple salad and green beans.

Dinner alternatives include pesto pasta salad, or mushrooms and lentils. Sides include a tomato and cucumber salad and buffalo cauliflower.