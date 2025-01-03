JetBlue fined $2 million by feds for "chronic flight delays"

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday announced a $2 million fine against JetBlue for "operating multiple chronically delayed flights," marking the first such penalty by the agency.

Airlines are prohibited from offering unrealistic schedules that don't reflect actual flight departure and arrival times, yet an investigation by the DOT found that JetBlue operated four chronically delayed flights at least 145 times between June 2022 through November 2023, according to the DOT.

An investigation by the agency found that the airline was responsible for more than 70% of the chronically delayed flights.

The carrier must pay half the penalty in cash to the U.S. Treasury, with the other $1 million going to compensate JetBlue passengers harmed by the delayed flights or any future flights. The future compensation must be a minimum of $75 for each affected passenger.

"Illegal chronic flight delays make flying unreliable for travelers. Today's action puts the entire airline industry on notice that we expect their flight schedules to reflect reality," U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. "The department will enforce the law against airlines with chronic delays or other unrealistic scheduling practices in order to protect healthy competition in commercial aviation and ensure passengers are treated fairly."

JetBlue said it had invested tens of millions of dollars to reduce flight delays over the past two years, and had seen significant improvements in 2024.

"While we've reached a settlement to resolve this matter regarding four flights in 2022 and 2023, we believe accountability for reliable air travel equally lies with the U.S. government, which operates our nation's air traffic control system," a spokesperson said.