JetBlue hikes baggage fees for the second time this year

JetBlue on Tuesday said it is raising its checked bag fees for the second time in less than a year as the carrier moves to offset rising jet fuel and operating costs.

As of Tuesday, checking one piece of luggage for domestic, Caribbean and Latin American flights for most economy passengers will cost $50, up from $39 for off-peak periods, according to JetBlue. For peak travel periods, the fee will rise to $55, up from $49.

In March, the airline hiked its checked-bag fees by up to $9, citing "rising operating costs."

The airline told CBS News the baggage fee increase "helps us keep our base fares competitive while giving customers the choice to pay for a checked bag only if they need one."

JetBlue also said it encourages customers to add their checked bags to their trips at least 24 hours before departure, enabling them to save up to $15 on the first checked bag.

JetBlue Plus, JetBlue Business and JetBlue Premier cardmembers can check one bag for free for the cardholder and up to three travel companions, according to the airline. TrueBlue Mosaic members may also check at least one bag for free. Mosaic 2, 3 and 4 members each get two free checked bags.

Surging global oil prices this year have sharply pushed up the cost of jet fuel, airlines' second-largest operational cost after labor. The price of jet fuel was $4.41 per gallon on Monday, up from just over $2 per gallon in January, according to Airlines for America's jet fuel price tracker.

Other carriers have also raised their baggage fees this year, including Delta, United and Southwest.

— CBS News' Kathryn Krupnik contributed to this report.