Jessi Combs, the "fastest woman on four wheels," dies attempting to break land speed record

Racer and TV personality Jessi Combs, who was called the "fastest woman on four wheels," died in Oregon attempting to break the land speed record, authorities announced Wednesday. She was 39.

Emergency workers responded to a call in the Alvord Desert at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, about 90 miles south of the city of Burns. The caller reported that a jet-powered car had crashed.

Deputies from the Harney County Sheriff's Office identified the driver as Combs. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led to the crash, which is under investigation.

Jessi Combs speaks at an "Overhaulin" discussion panel in 2012. Frederick M. Brown / Getty

In 2013, Combs set the women's land speed record by driving her North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger 393 miles per hour.

Along with her driving career, she was known for her TV appearances . She was the co-host of "Xtreme 4x4" and guest on "Overhaulin'" and "Mythbusters."