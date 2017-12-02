Jesse Ventura, estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle agree to dismiss case

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jesse Ventura and the estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle have agreed to dismiss the former Minnesota governor's defamation case.

Ventura sued Kyle after Kyle wrote that he punched a man, later identified as Ventura, in a bar. Ventura said it never happened.

A federal jury in Minnesota awarded Ventura $1.8 million in 2014, but that verdict was overturned on appeal. While Ventura initially said he'd seek a new trial, there were signs in November that a settlement was forthcoming. Court documents filed Friday show the parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Ventura cannot sue again on the same claim.

"All I wanted to do was clear my name, and it has nothing to do with a widow or anything like that," Ventura told "CBS This Morning" during his first post-trial interview in 2014.

Ventura's attorneys didn't return messages. Defense lawyers referred questions to Kyle's publisher, which didn't respond.

Kyle, a retired Navy SEAL, was killed at a Texas shooting range in 2013, but Ventura's lawsuit proceeded against Kyle's estate.