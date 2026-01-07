Jerry Jones on The Star and his Dallas Cowboys legacy more than 30 years on

If you're looking for Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, just head to The Star, the Cowboys' new headquarters in the Dallas suburb of Frisco.

In an interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil, the two took a helicopter ride thousands of feet above Dallas to appreciate The Star from the air.

The growth of the iconic sports franchise mirrors the recent growth of its hometown of Dallas, dubbed "the city that just won't stop expanding." Jones might have helped contribute to that growth more than any other person.

"Our stadium is about 12 miles from Dallas," Jones said during the trip.

After making his first $1 million in the oil industry, Jones bought the NFL team in 1989, at a time when Dallas, he says, was down and out. But those days are gone.

Just like a star, Dallas is sprawling out in different directions. Jones says he now sees Dallas as the ultimate mega city in the middle of America.

As he and Dokoupil flew north to Frisco, Jones recalled: "I think there were 7,000 people here at the time we moved in."

Now Frisco has a population of approximately 250,000. The Star is in the center of it all.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and "CBS Evening News" anchor Tony Dokoupil at the Cowboys stadium. CBS News

But football players are not the only stars on the field. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are dubbed "America's Sweethearts," with their own docuseries on Netflix.

When asked what they mean for the team, Jones said, "These girls not only work hard performing for Cowboys in a cheerleading capacity. But they're wonderful young women that come from many walks of life."

Last season, the cheerleaders received a 400% raise, members of the team revealed over the summer in their successful reality series.

"It never has been about the money," Jones told CBS News. "What is about is the opportunity to be a part of a team, to build on a legacy."

Speaking of that passion, the 83-year-old Jones says the team is always going to be a part of his family.

"I'm not letting the old man in," Jones told Dokoupil, referring to father time. "Yeah I'm not letting him in. I'm going to be here doing it."