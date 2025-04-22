Cincinnati freshman football player Jeremiah Kelly, 18, dies unexpectedly at home

University of Cincinnati football player Jeremiah Kelly died unexpectedly at his residence early Tuesday, the school's athletic department announced.

The school did not disclose a cause of death, and the city of Cincinnati police department did not immediately return a message.

"The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man," coach Scott Satterfield said. "In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah."

Kelly, 18, was a freshman from Avon, Ohio. He was a 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman and early enrollee who was participating in spring practice, according to the athletic department. ESPN said the spring practice session had ended last week.

Before attending Cincinnati, Kelly helped Avon High School to a 16-0 record and the school's state championship in 2024. He was named the Southwestern Conference Lineman of the year, and Cleveland newspaper The Plain Dealer ranked him among Northern Ohio's Top 25 prospects, the University of Cincinnati said.

"We've suffered a heartbreaking loss today," athletic director John Cunningham said. "All of us at UC send our love and prayers to the Kelly family and we will do everything that we can to support them and our Bearcats student-athletes in the difficult days and weeks ahead."