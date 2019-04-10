Amazing coincidence as "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer sets single game winnings record, $110,914

Culver City, Calif. -- A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings.

The show said in a news release that James Holzhauer won the game with a total of $110,914. The previous record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

James just broke the single-game winnings record with a total of $110,914! pic.twitter.com/tVkOlivPY5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 10, 2019

The release said Holzhauer's $110,914 total "has a special numerical significance: His daughter was born November 9, 2014(11/09/14)."

Tuesday's win was the fourth straight for Holzhauer and brought his winnings total to more than $244,000. He'll face two new challengers Wednesday.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.