Alex Trebek resumes taping "Jeopardy!" after cancer diagnosis

Alex Trebek resumed taping "Jeopardy!" Tuesday, his first time back on the set since he announced he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. "We are taping today, and Alex is here as scheduled," a spokeswoman for Sony, which distributes "Jeopardy!"

Trebek, 78, said last week that he would continue working after he received his diagnosis, saying he still had three years left on his contract.

"I'm going to fight this," he said in the YouTube announcement. "And I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease."

According to a Sony Pictures spokeswoman, the show tapes on Tuesday and Wednesday. Trebek had already finished taping on Wednesday when he posted the YouTube video with the announcement.

Pancreatic cancer is the the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States, killing more people than breast cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Rates are rising faster than any other cancer in the country.