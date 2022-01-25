"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennie Nguyen fired over offensive Facebook posts

The newest addition to the "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast is out after just one season on the show. Jennie Nguyen was fired following backlash over posts made on a now deactivated Facebook account, Bravo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,'" the statement said. "We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention."

According to Page Six, the now deleted photos and memes were shared in the wake of George Floyd's murder and during the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The posts allegedly referred to protesters as thugs and rioters.

The show, now filming its third season, stars Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. Nguyen had joined the cast in season 2, where her storyline focused on her immigrating to the United States and her struggle with infertility and multiple miscarriages.

"Friendship Roulette" Episode 204 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jennie Nguyen, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Mary Cosby Andrew Peterson/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Nguyen apologized for the comments.

"I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were," she wrote. "It's why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused."

Last week, Nguyen's fellow co-stars all spoke out against her posts from 2020, calling them "racist," "prejudicial" and "vile." Shah re-posted Bravo's announcement on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday.