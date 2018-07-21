Trump says his mother "loved Scotland" as he reflects on family at golf course

President Trump's grandfather on his father's side was from Germany and his mother was from Scotland. Before Mr. Trump headed to Helsinki to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he spoke with "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor at his golf club in his mother's homeland.

GLOR: "Your mother got on a ship in 1930."

TRUMP: "That's right."

GLOR: "The Transylvania.

TRUMP: "That's right."

GLOR: "From Glasgow."

TRUMP: "Very young. Very young. And she met my father. She was 18, maybe 19, and she met my father. And they were married, very happily, for many decades. Very good marriage."

GLOR: "So what is it about Scotland? What-- what is it that brings you back here?"

TRUMP: "Well, when your mother's born in a certain place, and I had a great mother, a beautiful, wonderful mother a tremendous heart, and she loved Scotland. And so, you know, you feel differently than you perhaps would if that didn't take place."

GLOR: "And that's why it was so important for you to-- to be in this place, to be part of it?

TRUMP: "Yeah, and to do something spectacular. And I think of my mother, and, you know, this is a tremendous place. And they-- just a wonderful place."

GLOR: "What do you think your mom would have thought of it?"

TRUMP: "She would have been very thrilled. She would have been very happy about-- the experience I'm having, I think, as president. And what I'm happy, and what makes me-- 'cause I had a very-- I had a very good life. But now I think I have a very important life, much more important. I mean I've done great deals. I've had lot of success. I've had a lot of fun. But this is just so much more important because you're helping people."

GLOR: "You say you enjoyed your civilian life. Do-- do you enjoy presidential life?"

TRUMP: "I like presidential life even more. It's tougher. It's nastier in many ways. But I'm doing so much for the-- I really feel-- I'm not doing this for me. I'm doing this for 300 and close to 50 million people. And-- we-- we had a country that was being taken advantage of. We had a country that wasn't being respected around the world. And I'm not gonna let that happen. So if you ask me which do I like more, I like being president more, because I'm able to do more for the people."

