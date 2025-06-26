Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding draws celebrity crowd to Venice. See the photos.

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sánchez are getting married in Italy this weekend, and a star-studded list of celebrities was seen arriving in Venice for the first planned events on Thursday.
While the ceremony itself is set for Saturday at an undisclosed location, movie stars, TV personalities and business titans were seen arriving at the Madonna dell'Orto church for Thursday's affair. Some 200 guests are expected to attend, according to media reports. Some of the more recognizable attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady.
The sudden arrival of such high-power stars has led to protests from Venice locals and the creation of the "No Space for Bezos" campaign. That push comes amid broader pushback against tourists across Europe, with some blaming them for increased costs and rent.
This will be the second marriage for both Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55. Bezos was previously married to philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, but the pair divorced in 2019. Sánchez's first marriage was to Patrick Whitesell, the executive chair of talent firm Endeavor. They also split in 2019.
Here are some of the celebrities who were seen attending Thursday's reception: