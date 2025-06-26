Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding draws celebrity crowd to Venice. See the photos.

Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former journalist Lauren Sánchez are getting married in Italy this weekend, and a star-studded list of celebrities was seen arriving in Venice for the first planned events on Thursday.

While the ceremony itself is set for Saturday at an undisclosed location, movie stars, TV personalities and business titans were seen arriving at the Madonna dell'Orto church for Thursday's affair. Some 200 guests are expected to attend, according to media reports. Some of the more recognizable attendees included Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady.

The sudden arrival of such high-power stars has led to protests from Venice locals and the creation of the "No Space for Bezos" campaign. That push comes amid broader pushback against tourists across Europe, with some blaming them for increased costs and rent.

This will be the second marriage for both Bezos, 61, and Sánchez, 55. Bezos was previously married to philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, but the pair divorced in 2019. Sánchez's first marriage was to Patrick Whitesell, the executive chair of talent firm Endeavor. They also split in 2019.

Jeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sanchez leave a hotel for their pre-wedding reception in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. Luca Bruno / AP

Jeff Bezos, center left, and Lauren Sanchez, center right, leave a hotel for their pre-wedding reception in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. Luca Bruno / AP

Here are some of the celebrities who were seen attending Thursday's reception:

Kim Kardashian, center left, and Khloe Kardashian, center right, leave a hotel for the pre-wedding reception of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. Antonio Calanni / AP

Tom Brady, center, leaves a hotel for the pre-wedding reception of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. Antonio Calanni / AP

Orlando Bloom, center, leaves a hotel for the pre-wedding reception of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. Antonio Calanni / AP

Kim Kardashian, center, and sister Khloé Kardashian, arrive in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025, ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding. Luigi Costantini / AP

Usher arrives in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025, ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding. Luigi Costantini / AP

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Trump, waves as she and her husband, Jared Kushner, arrive in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. Luigi Costantini / AP

Oprah Winfrey, center right, in Venice, Italy, for Jeff Bezos' wedding. Luigi Costantini / AP

Leonardo Di Caprio is sighted ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding at Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025, in Venice, Italy. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Vittoria Ceretti, center right, and Edward Enninful, center left, leave a hotel for the pre-wedding reception of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025. Antonio Calanni / AP

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner are sighted ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding on June 26, 2025, in Venice, Italy. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are sighting ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Wedding at Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025 in Venice, Italy. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Orlando Bloom is sighted ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding at Hotel Gritti on June 26, 2025, in Venice, Italy. Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images

Domenico Dolce, left, arrives in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025, ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding. Luigi Costantini / AP

Barry Diller, left, and Diane von Furstenberg arrive in Venice, Italy, Thursday, June 26, 2025, ahead of Jeff Bezos' wedding. Luigi Costantini / AP