Vice President JD Vance to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vice President JD Vance is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference next week, CBS News has learned.

Zelenkyy is leading Ukraine's delegation at the annual security conference beginning Feb. 14. Vance is also set to attend. The New York Post first reported on the planned meeting.

The planned meeting comes as President Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office that he "may meet" with the Ukrainian leader in Washington, D.C., in the days ahead.

"I will probably be meeting with President Zelenskyy next week and I will probably be talking to President Putin," Mr. Trump said.

"I'd like to see that war end," Mr. Trump added. A meeting between Mr. Trump and Zelenskyy has not been scheduled.

Last week, a Ukrainian delegation held meetings at the State Department with Ukraine-Russia envoy Gen. Keith Kellogg.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly pledged to bring an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia, which began with Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Meanwhile, Mr. Trump last week suggested that future military aid to Ukraine could be dependent on Kyiv trading its rare minerals, saying "we want a guarantee."

"So we're looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earth and other things," Mr. Trump said.