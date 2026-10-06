Jocelyn Benson leads John James in exclusive Michigan gubernatorial poll
Democrat Jocelyn Benson appears to have the lead over Republican John James among likely voters in the Michigan gubernatorial race.
That information is according to a poll whose results are exclusive to CBS Detroit and other select television stations. Mitchell Research & Communications conducted the statewide poll on Oct. 1 among likely voters in the November general election. This was almost a week ahead of a televised debate Tuesday night in Grand Rapids featuring Benson and James.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Absentee voting began in Michigan on Sept. 24. When the poll was conducted, 11% of respondents said they had already cast their absentee ballots. Early in-person voting starts statewide on Oct. 24, although local clerks could begin early in-person voting on Oct. 5.
A total of five candidates are running for governor with Benson and James the top two contenders. The research company said Benson is the choice of 46% of likely voters with Benson the choice of 39% of likely voters.
None of the remaining candidates picked up more than 2% of likely voters in the poll. Those candidates are Donna Brandenburg (U.S. Taxpayers), Douglas Campbell (Green), and Anthony Hudson (who is listed on the ballot as a Libertarian, although the party has since disavowed him).
The race is open, as current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, is term-limited. Benson is currently serving as Michigan's Secretary of State, but is term-limited in that role. James is currently a U.S. Congressman from Michigan's 10th District.
The survey has a margin of error of 3.8%, the research company said, with the 95%+ level of confidence. The political mix was 36% who identified as Democrat, 34% who identified as Republican and 30% who identified as independent.
Mitchell Research & Communications issued its report on Michigan's closely watched U.S. Senate race on Monday.