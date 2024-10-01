Watch JD Vance's closing statement from the 2024 VP debate

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance closed out the first and only debate against his Democratic counterpart, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, by lambasting the policies put in place during the Biden administration.

The senator from Ohio said in his closing statement at the debate, hosted by CBS News, that he believes all Americans should be able to afford basic needs like heat, housing and food.

"I believe that whether you're rich or poor, you ought to be able to afford a nice meal for your family. That's gotten harder because of Kamala Harris' policies. I believe that whether you're rich or poor, you ought to be able to afford to buy a house, you ought to be able to live in safe neighborhoods, you ought to not have your communities flooded with fentanyl, and that, too, has gotten harder because of Kamala Harris' policies," he said.

Vance said Harris is proposing many policies she would like to to put into place on her first day in office, but "she's been the vice president for three and a half years."

"Day one was 1,400 days ago and her policies have made these problems worse," Vance said.

He warned that viewers will not be able to achieve the American dream if they elect Harris president in November.

"We need change. We need a new direction. We need a president who has already done this once before and did it well. Please vote for Donald Trump," he said.