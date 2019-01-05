Jazmine Barnes death: Community holds vigil as police hunt for killer of 7-year-old girl

Houston -- Hundreds in the Houston community gathered Saturday to honor the 7-year-old victim of a driveby shooting whose killer is still on the run. Jazmine Barnes was in her mom's car on Sunday heading to the store when a gunman opened fire.

An overflow crowd of more than 500 gathering to support Jazmine's family.

"We gonna find him no matter what corner we have to turn, no matter what rock we got to go under, we gonna find you man," said her heartbroken mother, LaPorsha Washington, who was also shot in the attack.

The event, a fundraiser for the family, had another purpose that organizers say is even more important: Keeping Jazmine's death on people's minds.

Jazmine Barnes. Harris County Sheriff's Office

"We are out here to support her because being a family and to lose your daughter as in a situation like this is a tragedy," said one attendee.

It's been almost a week since the 7-year-old was shot in the head by a passing motorist while riding in her mother's car along with her three sisters. Even with a $100,000 reward now out there, no one has yet been held accountable.

The sheriff released an artist's sketch showing a thin, white man in his 30s or 40s with a 5 o'clock shadow. And NASA helped enhance this security video of the red truck the suspect was driving.

Deputies were back on the access road friday where the seemingly unprovoked attack happened, looking for clues that might have gone unnoticed. And they continued knocking on nearby doors, hoping to find more security footage of the truck.

Washington said she's been overwhelmed by support. A GoFundMe drive has topped $60,0000.

Celebrities have used their social media platforms to raise awareness. Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a photo and wrote "This is for you, Jaz." He dedicated Saturday's playoff game and his paycheck from it to the family.

The hope of many at the vigil Saturday is that Jazmine's killer will be arrested before she's laid to rest on Tuesday.

