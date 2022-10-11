8 officers who shot at Jayland Walker return to duty due to staffing shortage, police chief says

The eight Ohio police officers who fired dozens of rounds at Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, following a car and foot chase have returned to duty.

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement Tuesday that the officers were back at work on Monday. They had been placed on paid administrative leave following the June 27 fatal shooting.

According to the chief, the officers were back on duty to alleviate a staffing shortage, adding that the decision "was not made in haste" but after "honest, difficult" conversations with community leaders.

"The consensus of these conversations was an agreement that this step would provide needed relief and support to ensure there are no interruptions in the services we provide to the community," Mylett said.

The officers will not be in uniform or work patrol duties — they have been reassigned to administrative duties, the police chief said.

"We recognize that this decision will cause concern for the Walker family and the community, and we are sensitive to those concerns," Mylett said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Walker's death.

A preliminary autopsy showed Walker was shot at least 40 times. Two officers initially tried to stop Walker's car for minor equipment violations. Walker refused to stop and, seconds into the pursuit, a shot was fired from his car, police said. The officers chased the car onto a freeway and back onto city streets.

Walker a short time later stopped and bailed from the car. Ignoring officers' commands, he ran into an adjacent parking lot where he was killed in a hail of police gunfire, police body cam video shows. Authorities said Walker represented a "deadly threat." A handgun and a wedding ring were found on the driver's seat of his car.

Walker's death has prompted numerous protests in Akron along with calls for police reform.