3 in custody in Texas prom after-party shooting that injured 11

Three suspects have been taken into custody days after gunfire erupted at a prom after-party in a Texas town, injuring 11 people, the Jasper County Sheriff's office confirmed.

Around 250 people were at the party at a home north of Jasper when shots broke out on Sunday, authorities said. The local sheriff's office initially said nine people suffered gunshot wounds, but later said 11 teens were injured.

The victims range in age from 15 to 19, local officials said during a Tuesday press conference. Three of the wounded teens were still in the hospital recovering at the time of the press conference.

Investigators on Tuesday said they'd identified four persons of interest. Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman said he didn't have any information on a possible motive.

"I don't know if you can find a motive where you can go and shoot 11 innocent children," Newman said.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the three individuals in custody. Information on charges in the case has also not been released.

After the shooting Sunday, investigators said there may be a connection to a second shooting that happened within the city limits of Jasper on Valley Drive.

There was no incident at the prom itself, John Seybold, superintendent of the Jasper Independent School District, said in a statement. He noted current and former students were among the injured.

"We first want to say that we are praying for them and thankful for God's hand in the situation," Seybold said in a note sent to parents. "Several students present at the scene administered first aid and responded to the events in a courageous manner."

Jasper is in East Texas, about 40 miles from the Louisiana border.