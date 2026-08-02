Jason Sudeikis on making "Ted Lasso"

When actor Jason Sudeikis introduced coach Ted Lasso to the world more than 10 years ago, no one could have predicted the character's trajectory.

He began as a silly ad-campaign for NBC Sports to promote soccer's English Premier League in the United States but the Apple TV+ show that bears his name has become a phenomenon.

Sunday on 60 Minutes, correspondent Norah O'Donnell reported from England where she met the show's stars and went for a walk around Richmond. Sudeikis, the Emmy Award winning actor and Saturday Night Live alum showed O'Donnell around the AFC Richmond locker room, explaining the secret history of the club and who some of the Richmond Greyhounds are named for.

The videos above were originally published on March 13, 2022 and were edited by Sarah Shafer Prediger and Sean Kelly.