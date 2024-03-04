Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce officially announces retirement

Philadelphia Eagles play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese recaps Jason Kelce's career Philadelphia Eagles play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese recaps Jason Kelce's career 07:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce on Monday officially retired from the NFL during an emotional press conference at NovaCare Complex.

"It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. And I couldn't have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried," Kelce said. "I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await. And I know that I carry with me the lessons from my time here and that forever we can all share the bond of being Philadelphians."

Kelce has played 13 seasons for the Eagles, won a Super Bowl and released two Christmas albums.

Philadelphia drafted Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

In his career, Kelce was named to seven Pro Bowls and named an All-Pro six times. He was both in 2023.

He was the subject of a Prime Video documentary, "Kelce," which aired in September 2023. The documentary followed Kelce during the 2022 season.

Kelce will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2029.

Kelce on Super Bowl LII parade speech

Kelce has become a legend in Philadelphia, both on and off the field. He adopted the city as his second home, and his 2018 rant during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade will forever be remembered as one of the most memorable speeches in sports history.

The 36-year-old said Monday that the epic speech wasn't his - it belongs to Philadelphia.

"I won't forget the parade and what it meant to the city of Philadelphia. The joy it brought our community and the closure it gave to so many. The stories from fans that had been waiting generations for that moment fulfilled that triumph to another level," Kelce said Monday.

"On the route, I remember meeting a woman with ashes of a dead relative who she had promised wouldn't miss the parade if the Eagles had ever won it," Kelce added. "A speech that had written itself and one that symbolized what we all lived as players as a team and as a city. That wasn't my speech. It was Philadelphia's."

"A great blessing to play" to play in Philadelphia

During his press conference, Kelce spoke about everyone who helped him along the way to a probable NFL Hall of Fame career - from his parents to his high school band teacher to Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni to Jeff Stoutland.

Kelce also spoke about his relationship with his brother, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, and what it was like to play in the "most passionate sports town in America."

"It's only poetic that I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love," Kelce said. "I knew that relationship all too well."

Then, Kelce described what it takes for an athlete to excel in Philadelphia.

"Some people struggle in this city. They can't handle the boos, the media, or our fans," Kelce said. "I consider it a great blessing to play in the most passionate sports town in America. The sense of urgency in this city to win has pushed our organization, has fueled it to take chances, fix problems and work tirelessly in an effort to win."

Here's more from Kelce about playing in Philadelphia.

"At times, you hate it as an athlete, especially those new to the city, but when you've been through it enough, you learn to appreciate it. No one celebrates their own like the City of Philadelphia. Athletes become demigods in this city, even ones who deeds span decades before. The Eagles are the No. 1 ticket in town, the most talked about thing in nearly every moment. But [with] that amount of attention, you better be ready to overcome the lows that will happen and preserve in the face of the criticism. Yes, they will let you know when you are not performing well. Every time. But they will also love you if you show effort, aggression, desire, the will to fight. They will love you in this city if you love it the way you love your brother. You will be loved by going above and beyond to show that you care because they care. They've been caring for generations in this town about this team and they aren't about to accept excuses and soft-[expletive] nonsense representing the name on the front of the jersey, something they've invested their entire lives in. If you don't like what the fans and media are saying as a player, it's very easy. Love them. Treat them like your brothers. And go out and play your balls off. Wear your heart on your sleeve and I guarantee you change those narratives."

