Jared Leto on why he takes sabbaticals from film

Jared Leto has earned critical raves, and an Academy Award, for his work in films, but he tells Anthony Mason in an interview for CBS' "Sunday Morning" that he feels the most himself when performing with his band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

The Oscar-winner is known for undergoing dramatic physical transformations for his film work. For instance, Leto lost 30 pounds for his role as a drug addict with AIDS in "Dallas Buyers Club," and for "Blade Runner 2049" he wore contact lenses to temporarily blind himself.

However, to know the real Leto, he tells Mason, fans need to see him on the concert stage.

"You'll never know me until you come to a show," he said. "That's the place where I reveal the most because there is no character, there is no part, it's just me."

Leto started the band in the '90s with his brother, Shannon, and they hit it big with the song "The Kill."

Mason caught up with Leto as the actor-singer was putting the final touches on the band's latest album. Leto opens up to Mason about acting, thanking his mother from the stage at the Academy Awards, his childhood and more.

He also talks about his decision to bounce between acting and music, and his willingness to step away from acting for long periods of time, something many consider risky in the entertainment business. (Leto took off six years from acting in 2006, just as his career was taking off.)

"Usually, the kiss of death, yeah," Leto said. "I mean, it was worth every single second. It was the best thing I ever did."

Leto and Thirty Seconds to Mars will hit the road in June to support the new album, meaning Leto will again be away from acting.

"Irving Azoff, who's my manager, always says, 'How can they miss you if you never go away?'" Leto tells Mason. "So, sometimes you gotta go away, at least for a while."

The interview airs Sunday, March 4.

To watch Thirty Seconds to Mars perform "Dangerous Night," on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," click on the video player below.

