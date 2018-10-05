High school official apologizes for saying girls "ruin everything"

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — A Tennessee high school official has apologized after he explained his ban on athletic shorts saying "blame the girls, because they pretty much ruin everything." Local media report that Soddy-Daisy High School athletic director and assistant principal Jared Hensley said in a statement that his comments were inappropriate and a "poor choice of words."

He made the remarks on the dress code policy in a video broadcast to the student body last week.

Hamilton County Schools said in a statement Thursday that it completed its investigation into Hensley and he will be suspended for 10 days without pay. He will also have to complete a professional growth plan, which includes sensitivity and Title IX training.

The district also plans on working with students to improve the school's culture.

Some students at the high school said his comments were taken out of context.

"I really didn't think anything about it. It didn't even cross my mind just because I know who he is and his character," Lily Caldwell told CBS affiliate WDEF. "He's always been sarcastic and funny, and always just make comments at you in the hallway to make your day better."

Tori Brown, another student, said his wording was incorrect and could have been thought out better. "We all agree that there should be repercussions for the statement. We just don't agree that those repercussions should be firing."