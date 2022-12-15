Jan. 6 select committee to hold likely final meeting Monday

Washington — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will meet publicly for likely the final time Monday as it winds down its probe and prepares to release a final report of its findings.

During its business meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m., the panel's members are expected to vote to adopt its final report, as well as a subcommittee report on whom to refer to the Justice Department for prosecution. Each of the committee's nine members will also offer brief presentations highlighting specific areas of its work across the past 18 months, Rep. Bennie Thompson, the panel's chairman, told reporters.

The select committee officially dissolves at the end of the current Congress, and several of its members, including the two Republicans on the panel, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, will not return to the House next year.

During the course of its probe into the events surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol assault and former President Donald Trump's attempt to stop the transfer of presidential power, the committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews and held 10 public hearings. Across the hearings, the majority of which took place this summer, the panel charted what they said was a multi-pronged campaign by Trump and his allies to secure the former president a second term.

The drive included attempts to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence and his staff, top Justice Department officials, local elections officials and state lawmakers, and culminated in the mob of Trump's supporters breaching the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from reaffirming President Biden's win.

The committee will release a final report detailing its findings and make public interview transcripts and accompanying information. Thompson told reporters Thursday that during the panel's business meeting next week, members will preview the report's executive summary and eight chapters. The committee may also make its report available to the public on Monday, while appendices could come later in the week.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the committee, told "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he believes the Justice Department has "made use" of the panel's evidence presented in its hearings, and will do the same for the information included in its report.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to oversee the Justice Department's probe into efforts to interfere with the transfer of power in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.

Rebecca Kaplan and Ellis Kim contributed to this report