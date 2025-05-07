White House withdraws Dr. Janette Nesheiwat's surgeon general nomination after credential discrepancies surface

The White House has withdrawn President Trump's nomination of Dr. Janette Nesheiwat for U.S. surgeon general, the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont confirmed Wednesday.

Her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, where Sanders is the ranking member, had been scheduled for Thursday.

The withdrawal follows questions about how she has portrayed her education and credentials on social media and in past media appearances.

In one example, Nesheiwat's public profile on Linkedin listed an M.D. degree from the University of Arkansas, when she actually received her medical degree from American University of the Caribbean in St. Maarten.

The University of Arkansas verified that Nesheiwat completed her residency there, but was not granted a degree.

Dr. Janette Nesheiwat attends the 2023 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Nov. 16, 2023. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Questions about her resume were first brought to light by the independent journalist Anthony Clark on Substack.

On Sunday, conservative activist Laura Loomer posted to X that she opposed Neshewiat's confirmation because of her support for COVID-19 vaccines during the pandemic. The news of her withdrawal was first reported by Bloomberg News.

CBS News has reached out to The White House and to Nesheiwat and has not received a response.

Nesheiwat previously served as a medical contributor for Fox News. Her brother-in-law is Mike Waltz, who was recently removed as President Trump's national security adviser and has been nominated as ambassador to the United Nations.