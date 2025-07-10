Watch CBS News
MoneyWatch

Jane Birkin's original Hermès bag sells for over $10 million at Sotheby's auction in Paris

By
Kerry Breen
News Editor
Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.
Read Full Bio
Kerry Breen
Edited By
Sarah Lynch Baldwin
Deputy Managing Editor
Sarah Lynch Baldwin is a deputy managing editor of CBSNews.com. She helps lead national and breaking news coverage and shapes editorial workflows.
Read Full Bio
Sarah Lynch Baldwin

/ CBS News

Hermès and the success of the Birkin bag
Hermès and the success of the coveted Birkin bag | 60 Minutes 13:29

The original Hermès Birkin bag once worn by late actor and singer Jane Birkin has been auctioned off in Paris for over $10 million, making it the most valuable handbag ever sold at auction, Sotheby's said Thursday. 

The bag sold for $10.1 million after more than 10 minutes of "heated bidding," the auction house said on social media. Sotheby's did not say who bought the leather handbag. 

Before the auction, the bag belonged to a private collector. It was briefly on display in New York City before being sold in Paris as part of Sotheby's Fashion Icons auction. 

The original Hermès Birkin bag was built specifically for Jane Birkin after a chance meeting in 1984. While on an Air France flight, Birkin complained to then-Hermès leader Jean-Louis Dumas that she couldn't find a purse big enough to hold everything she carried daily, Sotheby's said. She was a young mother and couldn't find a bag that fit her needs, according to Hermès.

Dumas quickly sketched a design, "with a dedicated space for her baby's bottles!" Hermès says, and fashion history was made.

COMBO-FRANCE-FASHION-AUCTION-HERMES-BIRKIN
Left: Jane Birkin's original bag. Right: Jane Birkin in Paris in 1985.   Alaid Jocard/Jacques Demarthon/AFP

"The Original Birkin bag is a true one-of-a-kind — a singular piece of fashion history that has grown into a pop culture phenomenon that signals luxury in the most refined way possible," Morgane Halimi, Sotheby's global head of handbags and fashion, said in a statement announcing the auction. 

In the decades since, the Hermès Birkin has become an iconic, highly in-demand and expensive luxury accessory. The bag is now made in a variety of colors, sizes and leather types. Sotheby's resells a range of Birkin bags for between $5,000 and $220,000. Hermès artistic director Pierre-Alexis Dumas told "60 Minutes" in December that only a few craftspeople are trained in how to make the bag, so there is always more demand than supply. 

"Whatever we have, we put on the shelf and it goes," he said. 

Kerry Breen

Kerry Breen is a news editor at CBSNews.com. A graduate of New York University's Arthur L. Carter School of Journalism, she previously worked at NBC News' TODAY Digital. She covers current events, breaking news and issues including substance use.

© 2025 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.