Buffalo man arrested for pipe bomb hoax, prosecutors say

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly placing fake pipe bombs outside a Buffalo police station and post office. James Timpanaro, of South Buffalo, has been accused of the "unconscionable" copycat act, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. said in a Friday press conference, CBS Buffalo affiliate WIVB reports.

Timpanaro faces hoax and other charges, Kennedy said.

He's accused of leaving the devices outside of the two buildings last week. At the time, authorities were investigating a mail bomb plot targeting critics of President Trump.

Unlike the larger plot, the devices found in Buffalo were not real, nor were they in packages addressed to specific targets.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District court on Friday, Timpanaro is accused of "knowingly engaging in conduct with the intent to convey false or misleading information under circumstances where such information may reasonably be believed" that there was an explosive device inside of the packages. WIVB reports.

The devices "had all the features of a homemade bomb, with protruding wires wrapped around a pipe-like instrument," the complaint said. They were secured by the Erie County Sheriff's Office's ATF and the FBI's bomb squad, but were determined to not be a hazard, WIVB reports.

Kennedy declined to discuss a motive. He said Timpanaro is in custody and has yet to appear in court. It's unknown if he has a lawyer.