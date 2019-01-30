James Ingram, Grammy-winning R&B singer, dies at 66

Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram, who co-wrote Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T." and had two hits that hit number 1 on the Billboard 100, his creative partner Debbie Allen said Tuesday. He was 66.

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir," Allen posted on Twitter. "He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name."

The cause of Ingram's death was not yet released.

Ingram, originally from Ohio, got his start in the 1970s with the band Revelvation Funk and then played keyboard for Ray Charles. Ingram charted nine hits on the Hot 100, including two that topped the charts: "Baby Come to Me," with Patti Austin, in 1983, and "I Don't Have the Heart" in 1990.

Ingram has been nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning for "100 Ways" in 1981 and for "Yah Mo B There" in 1984.

Ingram collaborated closely with Quincy Jones over the years, including co-writing Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T" with Jones on the "Thriller" album. He also wrote songs for Pointer Sisters, George Benson, Ray Charles and more, according to Billboard.