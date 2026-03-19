Comey subpoenaed in conspiracy case against ex-officials who investigated Trump

Washington — Former FBI Director James Comey has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors in Miami as part of the Justice Department's investigation into Obama-era intelligence officials, two sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS News.

Federal prosecutors have issued more than 130 subpoenas since starting the investigation last year, one of the sources said.

In November, a federal grand jury subpoenaed former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page as part of the wide-ranging probe. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was also a subpoena recipient, his lawyer Michael Bromwich told CBS News, calling the investigation "a vendetta in search of a crime."

In recent weeks, new subpoenas were sent to former intelligence officials seeking documents on the same subject matter but broadening the date range from 2016 through the present day, lawyers for the subpoena recipients told CBS News.

CBS News has reached out to representatives for Comey for comment.

Axios was first to report that Comey received a subpoena.

Last year, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made a criminal referral to the Justice Department, alleging without evidence a "treasonous conspiracy" in 2016 by former top Obama administration intelligence officials to undermine the Trump campaign and Trump presidency.