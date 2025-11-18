Jamal Khashoggi's widow describes "7 years of hell" after Saudi journalist's killing, demands accountability from MBS

As Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made his first visit to the White House since the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the wife of the late journalist says she was "hurt" and "disappointed" by the remarks of President Trump and bin Salman in the Oval Office Tuesday regarding Khashoggi's killing.

Reacting to the meeting between the two leaders, Hanan Elatr Khashoggi recounted what she said were "seven years of hell" in an interview with CBS News on Tuesday. She said that her husband did not deserved to be brutally killed over his criticism of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that she has not received an apology or seen any actions of accountability from the crown prince.

"It destroyed my life. It inverted my life," Elatr told Major Garrett on "The Takeout."

According to CBS News' partner network BBC News, Elatr came to the U.S. in August 2020 to apply for asylum because she feared for her safety, and was granted it in November 2023. She had been living in Dubai, where she also grew up, prior to coming to the U.S.

"I was sharing his mission and vision. I'm the one supporting him in his exile. I was speaking up, putting in my social media, but it fired back at me," she said, adding that she was detained many times following his death and placed on house arrests until she decided to come to the U.S.

Upon moving to the U.S., she alleges that she learned authorities in the United Arab Emirates had been surveilling even her prior to her husband's death, in collaboration with Saudi authorities.

"I discovered they were watching me since 2017, way before they killed Jamal," she said.

Hanan Elatr Khashoggi, the widow of late Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, in an interview with CBS News on Nov. 18, 2025. CBS News

Khashoggi's widow "disappointed" in Trump response

During the White House meeting Tuesday, Mr. Trump said that bin Salman, who also goes by MBS, "knew nothing" about Khashoggi's murder, despite a U.S. 2021 intelligence report finding bin Salman ordered the killing.

When he was asked about his business dealings with bin Salman, despite that report, Mr. Trump said of Khashoggi, "You're mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial."

The 59-year-old Washington Post columnist was killed after entering a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018. In the first two weeks following his disappearance, Saudi officials denied any knowledge. Mr. Trump at the time admitted the nation has been untruthful, but resisted blaming MBS for Khashoggi's death.

"A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about, whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen, but he knew nothing about it and we can leave it at that," the president said Tuesday.

President Trump meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 18, 2025. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Elatr said she was "disappointed" to hear Mr. Trump describing her husband in a way that "kind of justifies a crime."

"To say he's controversial ... it does not give anyone the right to just kidnap him, torture him, kill him and dismantle his body," she told CBS News. "This hurt me a lot. It's taking away, as well, the freedom for the journalists to do their job. … And what is the different then between U.S. and any dictatorship in Middle Eastern country?"

Demanding accountability

While the crown prince has denied any involvement in Khashoggi's killing, he said in a 2019 "60 Minutes" interview that he takes full responsibility as the leader of Saudi Arabia.

"He admitted verbally, he took responsibility verbally, but he did not take any action to show the world there is rectifying of this crime," Elatr said Tuesday. "...I did not receive an official apology myself as a wife, as they destroyed my life. They've taken my lover."

Despite the 2021 intelligence report's findings, Elatr told CBS News that she doesn't know if MBS was directly responsible.

"I'm not sure 100% the order was given by the crown prince himself because I don't have the tools, I don't have the intelligence. I don't have a country to support me to dig in and to make sure," she said.

Sitting next to Mr. Trump in the Oval Office, bin Salman said, "It's painful and it's a huge mistake, and we are doing our best that will never happen again," bin Salman said.

Elatr again said she believes those are empty words.

"I don't think they're doing their best. ... There's nothing. There's no real action that's been taken," she said.

Call to increase tolerance for political opinions

Elatr says she would love to meet with Mr. Trump because she wants to tell him about who the real Khashoggi was.

"Jamal Khashoggi was a very kind person and transparent," Elatr said. "...You have absolutely different idea from Jamal, but you will be able to walk away with a smile, not upset."

She also said she believes Mr. Trump can help create a more tolerant climate within Saudi Arabia.

"I believe now there is an opportunity for President Trump and the crown prince himself to do something. ... It has to be some tolerance there," she said. "...Jamal was not dangerous. Jamal only have his opinion."